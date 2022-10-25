Chamber of Commerce of EBR meeting to discuss stormwater utility fee, other topics

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Chamber of Commerce of East Baton Rouge Parish will hold a meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Organizers say two great speakers will address attendees beginning at noon.

The event will take place at Cafe Americain located at 7521 Jefferson Hwy. in Baton Rouge.

Former Congressman John Fleming will discuss his experiences in Congress and as a top advisor to President Trump. Dr. Fleming is considering running for lieutenant governor in the elections next year, according to officials.

Metro Councilwoman Laurie Adams will reportedly explain the stormwater utility fee and address questions and what she calls a poorly conceived plan.

ChamberEBR Infrastructure Chairman Coleman Brown will give an update on the Chamber’s Town Hall meetings on the Interstate 10 construction plan.

Tuesday’s meeting is open to the public. Lunch is $25 payable to the restaurant. Reservations are not necessary.

