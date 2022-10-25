Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Chamber of Commerce of EBR meeting to discuss stormwater utility fee, other topics

(Congressman Garret Graves)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Chamber of Commerce of East Baton Rouge Parish will hold a meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Organizers say two great speakers will address attendees beginning at noon.

The event will take place at Cafe Americain located at 7521 Jefferson Hwy. in Baton Rouge.

Former Congressman John Fleming will discuss his experiences in Congress and as a top advisor to President Trump. Dr. Fleming is considering running for lieutenant governor in the elections next year, according to officials.

Metro Councilwoman Laurie Adams will reportedly explain the stormwater utility fee and address questions and what she calls a poorly conceived plan.

ChamberEBR Infrastructure Chairman Coleman Brown will give an update on the Chamber’s Town Hall meetings on the Interstate 10 construction plan.

Tuesday’s meeting is open to the public. Lunch is $25 payable to the restaurant. Reservations are not necessary.

RELATED STORY
Emergency item filed to repeal EBR Stormwater Public Utility District

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, October 25
Early rains give way to afternoon sunshine
Artificial intelligence
YOUR HEALTH: Brain-like AI, no internet needed
Office of District Attorney Hillar Moore.
EBR District Attorney discusses new plan that could prevent violent offenders from posting bail
State Representative Edmond Jordan (D), District 29.
State Rep. now asking Louisiana residents to vote ‘no’ on his slavery amendment this year