Better Business Bureau warns of scam targeting new business owners

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Better Business Bureau is warning the public about a scam that targets new business owners.

According to the BBB, business owners have been receiving letters or emails from what appears to be a government agency. The letter tells owners they must send a fee ranging from $80 to $120 in order to obtain a “certificate of existence.”

Experts say that while the letter suggests a “certificate of existence” is a legal requirement, it’s not. However, the Better Business Bureau says a company can obtain a “certificate of existence” for reasons such as closing on a loan.

If a new business owner wants to obtain a “certificate of existence,” experts suggest going directly to a state’s website. The service typically comes at a cost of about $10.

The Better Business Bureau offered the below tips for how a new business owner can avoid becoming a scam victim:

Get familiar with the state laws that apply to your business. Check your state’s Check your state’s government website to find out what business certificates and licenses are required by law if any.

Know that new business owners are targets for scams. Stay alert to the possibility of being targeted by a scammer. Don’t take everyone at their word and be wary of unsolicited communications. Do research before paying for any services or certificates that anyone claims you need in order to do business.

Review payment notices carefully. Scammers sometimes send Scammers sometimes send fake invoices hoping you’ll assume they are legitimate and pay without thinking. Never pay without confirming an invoice is real.

Don’t panic. Scammers like to use scare tactics to make people pay them money. Don’t make a payment just because someone threatens you or your business. Always make sure the request for payment comes from an official source before you pay.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.