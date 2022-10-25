Facebook
Ascension Parish president diagnosed with COVID-19; attended recent Senior Sock Hop

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials have announced that Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Cointment has mild symptoms and is working from home while recovering, officials added. According to Cointment, he attended the recent Garney Gautreau Senior Sock Hop event in Ascension Parish.

“Although it is possible that I may have contracted this from anyone at any of the multiple events that I attended, I am especially concerned about the health of everyone who attended the Sock Hop,” said President Cointment. “I urge anyone who may be feeling ill to take it seriously and get tested.”

The Garney Gautreau Senior Sock Hop event took place on Friday, Oct. 21, at the Ascension Gym on South St. Landry Avenue in Gonzales.

