Accident involving overturned truck on S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. injures 1

The Baton Rouge Police Department along with emergency crews responded to reports of an overturned vehicle early Tuesday, Oct. 25.(Toya Comminey)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department along with emergency crews and the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to reports of an overturned vehicle early Tuesday, Oct. 25.

The accident happened on S. Sherwood Forest Boulevard, near N. Harrells Ferry Road, just before 6:30 a.m.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries but appears to be stable, according to emergency responders.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

