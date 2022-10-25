Accident involving overturned truck on S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. injures 1

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department along with emergency crews and the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to reports of an overturned vehicle early Tuesday, Oct. 25.

The accident happened on S. Sherwood Forest Boulevard, near N. Harrells Ferry Road, just before 6:30 a.m.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries but appears to be stable, according to emergency responders.

BREAKING: Crash with injuries, right lane blocked, Sherwood Forest Boulevard at N. Harrell's Ferry Road. pic.twitter.com/nbwsRpp33U — WAFB First Alert Traffic (@WAFBTraffic) October 25, 2022

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.