1 dead, 1 injured in Prairieville shooting
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead and another person is in the hospital after a fatal shooting in Prairieville Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Officials confirmed one of the two victims died as a result of their injuries.
A spokesman with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident happened on John Broussard Road around 8 a.m.
The investigation is ongoing.
Details are limited at this time. More information will be provided once it becomes available.
