1 dead, 1 injured in Prairieville shooting

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead and another person is in the hospital after a fatal shooting in Prairieville Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Officials confirmed one of the two victims died as a result of their injuries.

A spokesman with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident happened on John Broussard Road around 8 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

Details are limited at this time. More information will be provided once it becomes available.

