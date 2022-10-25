Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

1 dead, 1 injured in Prairieville shooting

One person is dead and another person is in the hospital after a fatal shooting in Prairieville...
One person is dead and another person is in the hospital after a fatal shooting in Prairieville Tuesday, Oct. 25.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead and another person is in the hospital after a fatal shooting in Prairieville Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Officials confirmed one of the two victims died as a result of their injuries.

A spokesman with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident happened on John Broussard Road around 8 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

Details are limited at this time. More information will be provided once it becomes available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says

Latest News

With RSV and flu cases rising, doctors offer advice about fever in children
There will be classroom and lab tours for people interested in core-level training in...
Get free, fast-tracked industrial training through BRCC, ExxonMobil
EBR Sheriff’s Office to hold hunter’s sight-in event
9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, October 25
9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, October 25