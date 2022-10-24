Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Woman injured in overnight shooting in BR

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a reported shooting overnight Monday, Oct. 24.

A spokesman with BRPD confirmed it happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Wyoming Street, near Nicholson Drive and Aster Street.

The victim’s injuries appear non-life threatening at this time, police stated.

A possible suspect or motive remain unknown.

Additional information will be provided once it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says

Latest News

All proceeds go to Companion Animal Alliance, the open-intake animal shelter of East Baton...
Cap City Beer Fest raising funds for Companion Animal Alliance
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, October 24
A couple of shots at some needed rainfall this week
Red Stick Mom Blog
Red Stick Mom Blog tips for Halloween