Woman injured in overnight shooting in BR
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a reported shooting overnight Monday, Oct. 24.
A spokesman with BRPD confirmed it happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Wyoming Street, near Nicholson Drive and Aster Street.
The victim’s injuries appear non-life threatening at this time, police stated.
A possible suspect or motive remain unknown.
Additional information will be provided once it becomes available.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.