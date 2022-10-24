Woman injured in overnight shooting in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a reported shooting overnight Monday, Oct. 24.

A spokesman with BRPD confirmed it happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Wyoming Street, near Nicholson Drive and Aster Street.

The victim’s injuries appear non-life threatening at this time, police stated.

A possible suspect or motive remain unknown.

Additional information will be provided once it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

