Trailer stolen from nail salon, Livonia police say

LIVONIA, La. (WAFB) - Livonia police say someone stole a utility trailer from a nail salon on Saturday, Oct. 22.

According to police, the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Nail Trendz Salon in Livonia. They added that one of the suspects was allegedly seen exiting a vehicle and knocking on the business’ door. Authorities say the vehicle got away on US 190.

Anyone who may know something that can help investigators is being asked to contact the Livonia Police Department.

