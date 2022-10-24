Tangipahoa Parish deputies searching for person of interest in several burglaries

Tangipahoa Parish, La. (WAFB) - Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish say they are searching for a person of interest in connection with several burglaries.

Authorities say they are asking for the public’s help to locate the person of interest named Alvin Roy Phillips, 50.

The burglaries took place over the past couple of weeks, according to investigators.

Anyone with information that may be able to help is being urged to call the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 345-6150 or Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at 1-800-554-5245. Callers to the Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa line can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

