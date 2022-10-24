Facebook
Red Stick Mom Blog tips for Halloween

Red Stick Mom Blog tips for Halloween
By Lester Duhé
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With Halloween a week away, the Red Stick Mom Blog has some tips for parents.

  • Glow in the Dark Bracelets/Necklaces: “Take advantage of glow-in-the-dark bracelets and necklaces. Great safety tip while trick or treating at night.”
  • Food Allergy Safety: “Don’t forget there will be children trick or treating with food allergies. Make sure to have allergy-safe options, like Halloween trinkets or snacks/candy that is allergen-free. These children will normally be toting a teal pumpkin: Teal Pumpkin Project. I know some homes will place a teal pumpkin out front to let parents that they have allergen-free options available!”
  • Quick and easy Halloween dinner options: “No one has time to kick a grand meal on Halloween night, especially with it falling on Monday this year. Stick to options that are easy and quick. We plan to have a pumpkin-shaped pizza for dinner!”
  • Consider Do-It-Yourself costume ideas for the kids.
  • Turn your porch and outdoor house lights on to help with safety.

