Red Stick Mom Blog tips for Halloween

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With Halloween a week away, the Red Stick Mom Blog has some tips for parents.

Glow in the Dark Bracelets/Necklaces: “Take advantage of glow-in-the-dark bracelets and necklaces. Great safety tip while trick or treating at night.”

Food Allergy Safety: “Don’t forget there will be children trick or treating with food allergies. Make sure to have allergy-safe options, like Halloween trinkets or snacks/candy that is allergen-free. These children will normally be toting a teal pumpkin: Teal Pumpkin Project. I know some homes will place a teal pumpkin out front to let parents that they have allergen-free options available!”

Quick and easy Halloween dinner options: “No one has time to kick a grand meal on Halloween night, especially with it falling on Monday this year. Stick to options that are easy and quick. We plan to have a pumpkin-shaped pizza for dinner!”

Consider Do-It-Yourself costume ideas for the kids.