Plaquemine parks repeatedly vandalized; two teens arrested

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Two teens were arrested on Monday, Oct.24 for breaking into the COPAC and setting two vehicles on fire, officials say.

The two vehicles were reportedly being used by the Plaquemine Fire Department and Iberville firefighters for training on removing injured people from wrecked vehicles. According to officials, the two teens were caught on camera vandalizing the park.

The City Park was vandalized again damaging the city sign, and the cameras were destroyed from the last vandalism, according to officials.

At the North Park, the mulch on the playground was reportedly set on fire Saturday, Oct.22.

A post on Facebook by the City of Plaquemine parks said,

“This has continued vandalism at the parks that began months ago and has continued, costing the city thousands of dollars to clean up and repair the damage. The Mayor and Board of Selectmen have included more cameras in the 2022-2023 budget, and the Police Department is working to try to solve these crimes. The city will request that those arrested be fully prosecuted.”

Anyone with any information can contact City Police at 225-687-9273.

