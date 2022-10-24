Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Plaquemine parks repeatedly vandalized; two teens arrested

Plaquemine City Park vandalized
Plaquemine City Park vandalized(The City of Plaquemine)
By WAFB STAFF
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Two teens were arrested on Monday, Oct.24 for breaking into the COPAC and setting two vehicles on fire, officials say.

The two vehicles were reportedly being used by the Plaquemine Fire Department and Iberville firefighters for training on removing injured people from wrecked vehicles. According to officials, the two teens were caught on camera vandalizing the park.

The City Park was vandalized again damaging the city sign, and the cameras were destroyed from the last vandalism, according to officials.

At the North Park, the mulch on the playground was reportedly set on fire Saturday, Oct.22.

A post on Facebook by the City of Plaquemine parks said,

This has continued vandalism at the parks that began months ago and has continued, costing the city thousands of dollars to clean up and repair the damage. The Mayor and Board of Selectmen have included more cameras in the 2022-2023 budget, and the Police Department is working to try to solve these crimes. The city will request that those arrested be fully prosecuted.”

RELATED STORY: Plaquemine neighborhood park closes again due to vandalism

Anyone with any information can contact City Police at 225-687-9273.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says

Latest News

Plank Road master plan development advances by addressing lingering environmental concern
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, October 24
FIRST ALERT: Line of storms arrives Tuesday morning
BRFD says they rescued the elderly man from an upstairs apartment located on Victoria dr.
BRFD rescues elderly man from apartment fire
According to police, the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Nail Trendz Salon in Livonia.
Trailer stolen from nail salon, Livonia police say