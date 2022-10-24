Plank Road master plan development advances by addressing lingering environmental concern

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Baton Rouge Planning Commission is uncovering its latest findings surrounding the Plank Road Corridor.

This was made possible through a small technical assistance grant from the Environmental Protection Agency.

Through the grant from the EPA, 167 properties along a 1.7-mile portion of Plank Road between Mohican Street and Airline Highway were evaluated.

The findings will help address lingering environmental concerns for the area by building on a 20-year Brownfield Program that works to place idle sites back into productive sites.

Gilles Morin with Baton Rouge Planning Commission says, “If we are able to get abandoned vacant sites back into commerce, it can cause a domino effect. ”Brownfields are sites with real or perceived contamination that are complicating the redevelopment of an area.

With the latest work builds on inventory from 2018 which already revealed 58 potential Brownfield sites along 1.7 miles stretch from Plank Road to Mohican Road.

“We can help provide funding for them to do assessments and remediation,” Jasmine Thomas with the Planning Commission explains.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.