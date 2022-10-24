Facebook
Ochsner to open new Denham Springs urgent care clinic

Denham Springs Ochsner Urgent Care Clinic
Denham Springs Ochsner Urgent Care Clinic(Ochsner Health)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Ochsner Health is preparing to open a new urgent care clinic location in Denham Springs.

The location will open on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 27342 Juban Road, Suite 102. Ochsner said the 2,485-square-foot clinic came at a cost of more than $1 million to build.

“Urgent care is a critical resource for after-hours healthcare concerns that need attention but are not necessarily life-threatening emergencies. It puts Ochsner’s expertise even closer to home,” said Chuck Daigle, CEO of Ochsner Baton Rouge. “This clinic is especially important to Denham Springs, which is still experiencing growth.”

The urgent care clinic will have four exam rooms, an X-ray space, and a treatment room. The clinic will be able to treat the items listed below:

  • Cough, cold and sore throat
  • Fever or flu-like symptoms
  • Flu shots
  • Urinary tract infections
  • Earaches
  • Pinkeye
  • Rash or skin irritation
  • Sinus problems
  • Stomachaches
  • Allergies
  • Cuts needing stitches or minor burns
  • Sprains or broken bones
  • Rapid COVID-19 testing

Ochsner says the Denham Springs location will connect patients to the entire Ochsner Health network through its electronic medical record system. Doctors within the network will be able to quickly and securely access any past medical information.

