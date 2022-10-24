Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Merrick Garland, other Justice Dept. leaders, to hold press conference

Attorney General Merrick Garland and other Department of Justice leaders will hold a press...
Attorney General Merrick Garland and other Department of Justice leaders will hold a press conference Monday afternoon to discuss a national security matter.(PBS NewsHour / YouTube)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Attorney General Merrick Garland and other Department of Justice leaders will hold a press conference Monday afternoon to discuss a national security matter.

According to media reports, they will be discussing ”alleged criminal activity by a nation-state actor in the U.S.”

The Department of Justice didn’t clarify the matter in its brief statement.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says

Latest News

Conservative Party leadership candidate Rishi Sunak leaves his home in London on Monday. The...
Rishi Sunak, UK’s next PM, faces major economic problems
Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.
Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield
The trial is expected to center on the actions and testimony of longtime Trump Organization...
Jury selection begins in Trump Organization tax fraud trial
Harvey Weinstein, left, goes on trial in Los Angeles on charges of rape and sexual assault.
Opening statements to begin in Harvey Weinstein’s Los Angeles trial
Harvey Weinstein, left, goes on trial in Los Angeles on charges of rape and sexual assault.
Harvey Weinstein's Los Angeles trial begins