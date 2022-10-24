Facebook
Hundreds of dollars stolen from casino cash register, Livonia police say

Livonia
Livonia(Livonia Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LIVONIA, La. (WAFB) - Police are asking for the public’s help after $700 dollars in cash was stolen from a casino cash register.

According to police, the incident happened at the Livonia Travel Plaza Casino on Friday, Oct. 21, around 5:30 p.m.

Police say three men allegedly entered the casino together. They added that one of the men allegedly waited for the cashier to turn her back. He then allegedly open the cash register and stole the money, according to police.

Investigators say the three men left the casino in a dark Cadillac SUV. They are asking anyone who may know something that can help investigators to call the Livonia Police Department.

