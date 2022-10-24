FIRST ALERT: Line of storms arrives Tuesday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today will not be a typical late October weather day. It will be more like a spring weather day with increasing clouds, breezy winds, and warm temperatures. All these features will combine to help bring some fuel to the atmosphere for our next cold front to tap into. That is slated to occur Tuesday morning after daybreak.

A cold front will be pushing through SE LA and SW MS with a line or broken line of t-storms just ahead of the front. One or two of these embedded t-storms could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a Marginal (1 out of 5) to Slight (2 out 5) Risk for severe weather. The main concern will be damaging wind gusts. We can’t totally rule out a brief, isolated tornado.

The line of t-showers will move through fairly quickly limiting the amount of rain. Rain totals from this next rain event will average less than 0.25″ for just about everyone. Rain will come to an end around lunchtime with a beautiful Tuesday afternoon.

The temperature drop behind this front will only be slight. Expect a few chilly starts Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Lows will dip into the mid to upper 40°s. We stay dry only temporarily on Wednesday and Thursday. Our next storm system and cold front will be forming as we end the week.

Rain chances are still low Friday into Saturday. Models are still split on which day may be the wettest. For now, we are blending the forecast somewhat keeping 50/50 rain chances both days. Models are trending that we could see some much needed rain from this next system. Rain amounts closer to a 1″ look possible as we expect slower moving storms. It’s still too early to tell if severe weather will play any role in this weather maker.

The rain is forecast to clear out in time for Halloween. The early outlook shows really nice weather for Halloween Monday. Evening temperatures will be comfortable falling down through the 60°s.

