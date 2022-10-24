Facebook
Emergency item filed to repeal EBR Stormwater Public Utility District

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An emergency item has been filed to repeal the Stormwater Public Utility District in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The item was filed by East Baton Rouge Metro Councilwoman Laurie White Adams. Officials say it’s on the East Baton Rouge Metro Council agenda to be heard during a meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 4 p.m.

“This item was passed by the council after receiving misleading public statements from the administration and parish attorney,” Adams said. “In my mind, the Stormwater Utility District is fruit of the poisonous tree. We need to repeal the district and open up transparent conversations with the residents of East Baton Rouge Parish regarding non-compliance with the Clean Water Act, maintenance of our stormwater sewer system, and the efficient use of our financial resources.”

Leaders the Stormwater Public Utility District was created to allow the EBR City-Parish to better plan, build, and maintain the stormwater sewer system. Click here to learn more.

A controversial proposed stormwater fee would have helped fund the Stormwater Public Utility District and its projects.

The East Baton Rouge Mayor-President’s Office requested the stormwater fee proposal be removed from the Metro Council’s agenda amid miscommunication regarding a non-disclosure agreement tied to the plan. The Metro Council also announced that remaining public meetings on the matter would be canceled.

