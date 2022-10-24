Early voting underway in La. ahead of Nov. 8 election

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In Louisiana, early voting will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 25 ahead of the Nov. 8 open congressional primary election.

The Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office says early voting will last until Nov. 1, excluding Sunday, Oct. 30.

The polls will remain open from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.

In East Baton Rouge Parish, you can vote early at any of the locations listed below. Please check the election calendar for early voting dates.

MOTOR VEHICLE BLDG.

2250 MAIN ST.

BAKER, LA 70714-2529

8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. for each day of early voting

FIRE STATION BLDG.

11010 COURSEY BLVD.

BATON ROUGE, LA 70816

8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. for each day of early voting

LOUISIANA STATE ARCHIVES BLDG

3851 ESSEN LANE

BATON ROUGE, LA 70809

8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. for each day of early voting

CENTRAL BRANCH LIBRARY

11260 JOOR RD.

BATON ROUGE, LA 70818

8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. for each day of early voting

BATON ROUGE CITY HALL

222 ST LOUIS ST., ROOM 607

BATON ROUGE, LA 70802

8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. for each day of early voting

Click here to see early voting locations in other parishes.

When you go to the polls to cast your vote in an election, be sure to bring one of the following:

a driver’s license,

a Louisiana Special ID,

LA Wallet digital driver’s license,

a United States military identification card that contains the applicant’s name and picture, or

some other generally recognized picture ID that contains your name and signature.

Voters who have no picture ID may complete and sign a Voter Identification Affidavit in order to vote; however, it is subject to challenge by law.

Click here for more information.

