Early voting underway in La. ahead of Nov. 8 election
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In Louisiana, early voting will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 25 ahead of the Nov. 8 open congressional primary election.
The Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office says early voting will last until Nov. 1, excluding Sunday, Oct. 30.
The polls will remain open from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.
In East Baton Rouge Parish, you can vote early at any of the locations listed below. Please check the election calendar for early voting dates.
- MOTOR VEHICLE BLDG.
2250 MAIN ST.
BAKER, LA 70714-2529
8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. for each day of early voting
- FIRE STATION BLDG.
11010 COURSEY BLVD.
BATON ROUGE, LA 70816
8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. for each day of early voting
- LOUISIANA STATE ARCHIVES BLDG
3851 ESSEN LANE
BATON ROUGE, LA 70809
8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. for each day of early voting
- CENTRAL BRANCH LIBRARY
11260 JOOR RD.
BATON ROUGE, LA 70818
8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. for each day of early voting
- BATON ROUGE CITY HALL
222 ST LOUIS ST., ROOM 607
BATON ROUGE, LA 70802
8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. for each day of early voting
Click here to see early voting locations in other parishes.
When you go to the polls to cast your vote in an election, be sure to bring one of the following:
- a driver’s license,
- a Louisiana Special ID,
- LA Wallet digital driver’s license,
- a United States military identification card that contains the applicant’s name and picture, or
- some other generally recognized picture ID that contains your name and signature.
Voters who have no picture ID may complete and sign a Voter Identification Affidavit in order to vote; however, it is subject to challenge by law.
Click here for more information.
