A couple of shots at some needed rainfall this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Breezy and somewhat warm weather continues today as we await the arrival of our next cold front. Highs will once again climb into the mid 80s under a mix of sun and clouds, with southeast winds running 10-15 miles per hour. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but most will stay dry.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, October 24 (WAFB)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, October 24 (WAFB)

Tuesday Cold Front

Our next cold front is slated to arrive by early Tuesday with a welcomed chance of rain. Unfortunately, our latest round of guidance is trending toward a broken line of showers and t-storms, meaning many may miss out on the rain. Any showers and t-storms will occur early Tuesday, with sunshine returning during the afternoon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, October 24 (WAFB)

Severe Weather Threat

A broken line of storms approaching from the west overnight could contain a strong storm or two, although the severe weather threat appears to be relatively low. Areas west of Baton Rouge are outlined in a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather late tonight, with a Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather posted near and north of Baton Rouge for Tuesday morning. Damaging winds are the primary threat in any stronger storms, followed by hail, and a slim chance of a tornado.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, October 24 (WAFB)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, October 24 (WAFB)

Looking Ahead

Another cold front is expected to move through sometime in the Friday-Saturday timeframe with another chance of rain. Guidance has been inconsistent in handling that next system, so I’ve got scattered rain posted for now, with the potential that rain chances may need some adjustments up or down as the week progresses and details become clears. The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) currently shows anywhere from 0.75″-1.25″ of rain in our area through next Monday morning, but that’s on the high side of available guidance.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, October 24 (WAFB)

We’ll keep an eye on trends the next couple of days. The good news is that we do expect dry weather for Halloween and pleasant temperatures, with trick-or-treat temps looking as though they’ll fall from the low 70s into the low 60s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, October 24 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.