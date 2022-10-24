Check out trick or treating events in BR and surrounding areas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Halloween is right around the corner and we have a few options for your family to kick off trick or treating this year.

Thursday, Oct.27

The Arc of East Ascension’s Community event Trunk or Treat

This event is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. located at 1122 South East Ascension Complex Blvd. Gonzales, La .

Boo with the Badge

Boo with the badge is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. hosted at La Fete des Bayous at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church , 44450 Hwy. 429, St. Amant, La.

They will also have $20 ride all night bracelets and trick or treating for special needs children sensitive to crowds from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28

Boo with Blue

This event is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. located at 9000 Airline Hwy, BRPD Headquarters .

“Boo with the Blue, and a Haunted House too! Come out in your best costume for a safe Halloween experience,” BRPD said.

Saturday, Oct. 29-30

BREC’s 26th Annual Boo at the Zoo

BREC’S Boo at the Zoo will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Oct.31

Mayor Pro Tempore LaMont Cole, District 7 Annual Trunk R Treat

This event will begin at 6 p.m. at the MLK Community Center.

Boo & the Badge

Boo & the Badge will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and will have music, food, fun from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office located at 1201 Maginnis Street, Donaldsonville, La .

