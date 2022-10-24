Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Check out trick or treating events in BR and surrounding areas

Don’t let Halloween haunt you this year; use these trick-or-treating safety tips to prevent...
Trick or treating events in BR and surrounding areas(tcw-wafb)
By WAFB STAFF
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Halloween is right around the corner and we have a few options for your family to kick off trick or treating this year.

Thursday, Oct.27

The Arc of East Ascension’s Community event Trunk or Treat

This event is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. located at 1122 South East Ascension Complex Blvd. Gonzales, La.

The Arc of East Ascension's Community event Trunk or Treat
The Arc of East Ascension's Community event Trunk or Treat(The Arc of East Ascension)

Boo with the Badge

Boo with the badge is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. hosted at La Fete des Bayous at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 44450 Hwy. 429, St. Amant, La.

They will also have $20 ride all night bracelets and trick or treating for special needs children sensitive to crowds from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Boo with the Badge
Boo with the Badge(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

Friday, Oct. 28

Boo with Blue

This event is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. located at 9000 Airline Hwy, BRPD Headquarters.

“Boo with the Blue, and a Haunted House too! Come out in your best costume for a safe Halloween experience,” BRPD said.

Boo with the blue
Boo with the blue(Baton Rouge Police Department)

Saturday, Oct. 29-30

BREC’s 26th Annual Boo at the Zoo

BREC’S Boo at the Zoo will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo 26th Annual Boo at the Zoo
BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo 26th Annual Boo at the Zoo(BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo)

Monday, Oct.31

Mayor Pro Tempore LaMont Cole, District 7 Annual Trunk R Treat

This event will begin at 6 p.m. at the MLK Community Center.

Boo & the Badge

Boo & the Badge will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and will have music, food, fun from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office located at 1201 Maginnis Street, Donaldsonville, La.

Boo & The Badge
Boo & The Badge(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says

Latest News

Southern Jaguars
ESPN’s College GameDay to broadcast in Jackson for SU vs. Jackson State matchup
ESPN's College Gameday headed to Jackson State
ESPN's College Gameday headed to Jackson State
LSU fined $250K after fans storm field following Ole Miss game
LSU fined $250K after fans storm field following Ole Miss game
Jaicedric Williams, 22
After suspected S.U. shooter arrested, EBR district attorney requests hold on bond