Check out these trick-or-treating events in BR and surrounding areas

By WAFB STAFF
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Halloween is right around the corner and we have a few options for your family to kick off trick-or-treating this year.

THURSDAY, OCT. 27

The Arc of East Ascension’s Community event Trunk or Treat

This event is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. located at 1122 South East Ascension Complex Blvd., Gonzales, La.

The Arc of East Ascension's Community event Trunk or Treat
The Arc of East Ascension's Community event Trunk or Treat

Boo with the Badge

Boo with the badge is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. hosted at La Fete des Bayous at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 44450 Hwy. 429, St. Amant, La.

They will also have $20 ride all night bracelets and trick or treating for special needs children sensitive to crowds from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Boo with the Badge
Boo with the Badge

FRIDAY, OCT. 28

Boo with Blue

This event is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. located at 9000 Airline Hwy, BRPD Headquarters.

“Boo with the Blue, and a Haunted House too! Come out in your best costume for a safe Halloween experience,” BRPD said.

Boo with the blue
Boo with the blue

Baton Rouge City Constable’s Office Trunk or Treat

This Halloween event will take place from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the rear parking lot of the Baton Rouge City Court Building. The address is 233 St. Louis Street. Costumes are welcome.

Trunk or treat.
Trunk or treat.

SATURDAY, OCT. 29-30

BREC’s 26th Annual Boo at the Zoo

BREC’S Boo at the Zoo will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30.

BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo 26th Annual Boo at the Zoo
BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo 26th Annual Boo at the Zoo

MONDAY, OCT. 31

Mayor Pro Tempore LaMont Cole, District 7 Annual Trunk R Treat

This event will begin at 6 p.m. at the MLK Community Center located at 4000 Gus Young Avenue.

Boo & the Badge

Boo & the Badge will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and will have music, food, fun from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office located at 1201 Maginnis Street, Donaldsonville, La.

Boo & The Badge
Boo & The Badge

