Cause of fire in Central ruled arson

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Central Fire Department are looking into an arson case that happened late Sunday, Oct. 24.

According to officials, the fire broke out at an empty home on Lovett Road near Prairie Drive. They added that there were no injuries.

Several agencies responded to the scene including the Central Fire Department, Baton Rouge Fire Department, District Six Fire Department, East Side Fire Department, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, and East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services.

Anyone who knows something that may be able to help investigators in the case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling the number (337) 344-7867.

