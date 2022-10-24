Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Cause of fire in Central ruled arson

Lovett Road
Lovett Road(Central Fire Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Central Fire Department are looking into an arson case that happened late Sunday, Oct. 24.

According to officials, the fire broke out at an empty home on Lovett Road near Prairie Drive. They added that there were no injuries.

Several agencies responded to the scene including the Central Fire Department, Baton Rouge Fire Department, District Six Fire Department, East Side Fire Department, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, and East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services.

Anyone who knows something that may be able to help investigators in the case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling the number (337) 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says

Latest News

The polls will remain open from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Early voting kicks off Tuesday in La. ahead of Nov. 8 election
9News Daily AM Update: Monday, October 24
9News Daily AM Update: Monday, October 24
YOUR HEALTH: Know your A, B & O’s; How blood types affect your health
BR prepares for 2022 Fifolet Festival filled with Halloween events