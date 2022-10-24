Facebook
Cap City Beer Fest raising funds for Companion Animal Alliance

All proceeds go to Companion Animal Alliance, the open-intake animal shelter of East Baton...
All proceeds go to Companion Animal Alliance, the open-intake animal shelter of East Baton Rouge Parish.(Cap City Beer Fest)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sip on cold beers and support a local animal shelter at the 7th Annual Cap City Beer Fest.

Companion Animal Alliance is pairing up with Dog Training Elite and PetWellClinic, on November 6 in downtown Baton Rouge.

Cap City Beer Fest features craft beer tastings from local breweries, music and trivia for entertainment. You’ll be able to buy food from local food trucks, and more.

All proceeds go to Companion Animal Alliance, the open-intake animal shelter of East Baton Rouge Parish. Funds will go to various shelter programs and essential animal care services for the East Baton Rouge community.

Tickets for the event are available for purchase on capcitybeerfest.org. Cap City Beer Fest offers general admission, VIP and a Designated Driver ticket to ensure the safety of our patrons. Valid ID must be presented.

