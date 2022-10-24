Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

BRFD rescues elderly man from apartment fire

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a fire on Victoria Drive on Oct. 24, 2022.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a fire on Victoria Drive on Oct. 24, 2022.(WAFB)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Fire Department rescued an elderly man from an apartment fire on Monday, Oct. 24.

BRFD says they rescued the elderly man from an upstairs apartment located on Victoria dr.

The man was disoriented while BRFD was bringing him out, but after being checked by Emergency responders he is now alert and fine, officials said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says

Latest News

Livonia
Hundreds of dollars stolen from casino cash register, Livonia police say
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, October 24
FIRST ALERT: Line of storms arrives Tuesday morning
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
The polls will remain open from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Early voting kicks off Tuesday in La. ahead of Nov. 8 election