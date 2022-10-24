BRFD rescues elderly man from apartment fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Fire Department rescued an elderly man from an apartment fire on Monday, Oct. 24.

BRFD says they rescued the elderly man from an upstairs apartment located on Victoria dr.

The man was disoriented while BRFD was bringing him out, but after being checked by Emergency responders he is now alert and fine, officials said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

