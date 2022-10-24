Ascension Parish community holds benefit for man beaten in road rage incident

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A benefit was held today in Ascension Parish for the man who was severely beaten during a road rage incident earlier this month.

Scott Gray is a cancer patient who was left unconscious on the side of the road following a minor traffic accident in Prairieville.

Gray is still recovering from that awful incident, but you could see the impact he has had on his community and how much they were willing to help.

“They started setting up at 5:30 this morning. We had people here that weren’t even cooking that showed up and started helping,” said Bud Swarner, the son-in-law of Gray.

Ascension Parish Deputies arrested 37-year-old Bryan Cage, on second-degree battery and hit-and-run charges for the attack.

“They got this guy in less than three days, they were remarkable, and I owe my life to them,“ said Gray.

The Odins Sons Veterans Club hosted the event at Tiger Tavern in Gonzales to help the community show their support for Gray and his family.

“This community is not about violence. We stand behind one another, we support one another. We’re not here to hurt or harm anyone,” said Daniel Labue, the Secretary of the Odins Sons Veterans Club.

All donations will go towards future medical treatments for Gray.

