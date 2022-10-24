Officials investigating drive-by shooting in Asension Parish
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened early Sunday morning, October 23.
Officials say a mobile home was hit by gunfire multiple times around 5:30 a.m. on Levern Stafford Road in Prairieville.
No injuries were reported.
This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for more details.
