Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

All-you-can-eat Baton Rouge Kiwanis Pancake Festival returns

Organizers say the annual breakfast has been a staple of the Baton Rouge community for 73 years.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bring your biggest appetite to the LSU Carl Maddox Fieldhouse on Saturday, Oct. 29 for the 2022 Kiwanis Pancake Festival.

Organizers say the annual breakfast has been a staple of the Baton Rouge community for 73 years.

The all-you-can-eat event is happening from 6:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Attendees can expect to be entertained during a student talent show, an art contest, face painting and more.

The proceeds raised during the event will help community organizations like Boys and Girls Club, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, the McMains Center, and others.

The traditional pancake festival was downsized for the past two years due to the pandemic, but this year’s event is expected to be somewhat of a return to normal.

Advance tickets cost $8 and can be purchased from a Kiwanis member or online. Fees are applicable with an online purchase.

Click here to buy tickets.

Tickets can also be purchased for $9 at the door.

Click here for more information.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says

Latest News

BR prepares for 2022 Fifolet Festival filled with Halloween events
LSU Homecoming 2022 - Cheerleaders Point of View
Southern University Homecoming 2022 – Cheerleaders Point of View
BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo 26th Annual Boo at the Zoo
26th Annual Boo at the Zoo kicks off at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo