All-you-can-eat Baton Rouge Kiwanis Pancake Festival returns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bring your biggest appetite to the LSU Carl Maddox Fieldhouse on Saturday, Oct. 29 for the 2022 Kiwanis Pancake Festival.

Organizers say the annual breakfast has been a staple of the Baton Rouge community for 73 years.

The all-you-can-eat event is happening from 6:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Attendees can expect to be entertained during a student talent show, an art contest, face painting and more.

The proceeds raised during the event will help community organizations like Boys and Girls Club, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, the McMains Center, and others.

The traditional pancake festival was downsized for the past two years due to the pandemic, but this year’s event is expected to be somewhat of a return to normal.

Advance tickets cost $8 and can be purchased from a Kiwanis member or online. Fees are applicable with an online purchase.

Click here to buy tickets.

Tickets can also be purchased for $9 at the door.

Click here for more information.

