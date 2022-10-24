Facebook
After suspected S.U. shooter arrested, EBR district attorney requests hold on bond

Jaicedric Williams, 22
Jaicedric Williams, 22(BRPD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore is requesting bond be held for the suspect arrested in connection with a shooting near Southern University that left 11 people injured.

The shooting happened on Friday, Oct. 21, on Harding Boulevard in Baton Rouge.

RELATED STORY: Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the suspect, Jaicedric Williams, 22, was arrested by U.S. Marshals on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. Police said they believe Williams is the suspected gunman.

Court documents show that Williams also faced several charges in connection with previous incidents. A trial was set for Monday, Oct. 24, for one of Williams’ previous arrests. Moore said the trial will likely be reset due to the new charge.

