Police working crash involving motorcycle on Acadian Thruway
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a motorcyclist-involved crash Sunday afternoon.
Officials say the accident happened on Acadian Thruway.
First responders tell us that one person is in critical condition, and was transported to a local hospital.
Details are limited at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.