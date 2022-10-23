Facebook
Police working crash involving motorcycle on Acadian Thruway

Motorcycle accident on Acadian Thru.
Motorcycle accident on Acadian Thru.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a motorcyclist-involved crash Sunday afternoon.

Officials say the accident happened on Acadian Thruway.

First responders tell us that one person is in critical condition, and was transported to a local hospital.

Details are limited at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

