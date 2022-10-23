Facebook
Police ask for help to identify child found walking alone in street

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Police in Baker are asking for the public’s help to identify a child found walking alone.

According to police, officers were called out to the area of Chamberlain Avenue in Baker around 1:50 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23. Police say they were told the child was discovered in the middle of a street.

For several hours, the Baker Police Department says officers unsuccessfully tried to locate the child’s parents.

If you know anything that can help police identify the child or locate the child’s parents, you’re asked to contact the Baker Police Department by calling the number (225) 775-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

