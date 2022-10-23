Facebook
Pedestrian killed in Livingston Parish crash, authorities say

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Livingston Parish on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 22, according to authorities.

They say the crash happened around 10 p.m. near the area of North James Chapel Road and Hano Lane.

According to authorities, James Brandon Brewer, 37, was killed.

“The initial investigation revealed the driver was headed East on North James Chapel,” Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said. “Brewer was on foot and walking in the roadway of North James Chapel when he was struck. Brewer sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel.”

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

