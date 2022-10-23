October Angola Rodeo is back in full swing, bringing the community together

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The sights and sounds of an Angola Rodeo can sometimes bring a family together.

“We just sit and talk about everything and how everybody’s doing, and I just enjoy it,” says Angia Smith.

Smith comes to Angola’s craft show frequently, to see people who have become her family.

“Well, my dad was up here for a while and he got out and I used to come to see him. Then I made friends with the guys he was with. So, when he got out, I still come back to visit,” explains Smith.

Today she is stopping in to visit her friend Ulysses Jones. His vendor booth sells handcrafted wood furniture and belts.

“If we don’t have it, we know somebody who does,” says Jones.

Jones met Smith’s father about eight years ago, but he loves getting the chance to see Smith, someone that he now considers family.

“Yes, we love it and the reason why we love it, you know, you feel loved. A lot of times, it’s a lot of hopelessness, so when you get to come out here and spend time with all of the family and the people that love us, so it’s really uplifting. It brings a lot of warmth back to the community,” adds Jones.

Many inmates get the chance to safely interact with people in the community.

“All of us are family in some shape or form, everybody family. We just have to realize that, maybe we will start loving each other and caring about each other,” says Jones.

The last weekend of October will be Angola’s last Rodeo, tickets are already sold out.

