Man arrested in connection with shooting, authorities say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities say a man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened on Friday, Oct. 21.

The suspect, John Tyson, 37, faces charges of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, authorities added.

Arrest documents show the shooting happened on Greenwell Street near Plank Road around 9:10 a.m.

According to the documents, Tyson is accused of firing three shots at the victim. One of the bullets hit the victim in the side, the documents show.

Before the shooting, authorities say Tyson appeared naked in front of a family as they grilled outside. Arrest documents show the family asked him to leave twice. However, authorities say Tyson allegedly ignored those commands and then opened fire.

According to arrest documents, Tyson was chosen as the suspect out of a six-person lineup.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.