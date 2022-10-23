LSU, Tulane together in AP Top 25 football rankings for first time since 1998

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU’s dominating 45-20 victory over Mississippi has launched the Tigers back into the Associated Press Top 25 rankings at No. 18.

The Tigers join Tulane in the Top 25 rankings. The Green Wave moved up two spots to No. 23 after beating Memphis on Saturday, 38-28.

For the first time since 1998, LSU and Tulane are in the @AP_Top25 rankings together. LSU is ranked No. 18, and Tulane is No. 23. Let’s break it all down on #GarlandontheAvenue. pic.twitter.com/nHiFjQtASf — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) October 23, 2022

It’s the first time in 24 years that LSU and Tulane are in the AP football rankings together. In 1998, Tulane went 12-0 under Tommy Bowden. LSU started that season 3-0, but finished 4-7.

LSU and Tulane both are on byes next weekend. The Tigers return to action against Alabama on Nov. 5, while Tulane hits the road to face Tulsa.

