LSU back in AP Top 25 poll
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers are again ranked in the AP Top 25 poll.
The Tigers are No. 18 after defeating Ole Miss 45-20 in Baton Rouge. Ole Miss ranked No. 15 in the AP Top 25 poll.
Below is the full list of rankings from Sunday, Oct. 23:
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Tennessee
4. Michigan
5. Clemson
6. Alabama
7. TCU
8. Oregon
9. Oklahoma State
10. USC
10. Wake Forest
12. UCLA
13. Penn State
14. Utah
15. Ole Miss
16. Syracuse
17. Illinois
18. LSU
19. Kentucky
20. Cincinnati
21. North Carolina
22. Kansas State
23. Tulane
24. North Carolina State
25. South Carolina
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.