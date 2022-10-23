LSU back in AP Top 25 poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers are again ranked in the AP Top 25 poll.

The Tigers are No. 18 after defeating Ole Miss 45-20 in Baton Rouge. Ole Miss ranked No. 15 in the AP Top 25 poll.

Below is the full list of rankings from Sunday, Oct. 23:

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Tennessee

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. Oklahoma State

10. USC

10. Wake Forest

12. UCLA

13. Penn State

14. Utah

15. Ole Miss

16. Syracuse

17. Illinois

18. LSU

19. Kentucky

20. Cincinnati

21. North Carolina

22. Kansas State

23. Tulane

24. North Carolina State

25. South Carolina

