LSP: 1 dead, 1 arrested in two-vehicle crash in Assumption Parish

LABADIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police Troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one dead early Sunday, Oct. 23.

Juana Ramos, 64, of Metairie, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigation shows Ramos was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban South on LA highway 308 near Orchid St. just before 5 a.m. when she crossed the center line.

Jody Deville Jr., of Plaquemine, was driving a 2018 RAM when Ramos crossed the center line and hit the RAM.

Deville was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries, officials say.

Impairment on Ramos’s behalf is unknown at this time, reports show.

After a brief investigation, Troopers determined Deville was’ impaired’ during the crash, and arrested him for DWI 1st offense, according to officials.

