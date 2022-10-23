Interstate on-ramp closure expected Sunday evening into Monday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - State transportation leaders say the closure of an interstate on-ramp will impact drivers late Sunday, Oct. 23, into early Monday, Oct. 24.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says the on-ramp from College Drive to I-10 East will be shut down from 9 p.m. through 5 a.m.

Crews will use the closure to patch up some concrete and conduct other work.

The closure is weather permitting. Transportation leaders are asking the public to use caution around the site and to be on the lookout for any workers.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.