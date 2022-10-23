Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Interstate on-ramp closure expected Sunday evening into Monday morning

(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - State transportation leaders say the closure of an interstate on-ramp will impact drivers late Sunday, Oct. 23, into early Monday, Oct. 24.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says the on-ramp from College Drive to I-10 East will be shut down from 9 p.m. through 5 a.m.

Crews will use the closure to patch up some concrete and conduct other work.

The closure is weather permitting. Transportation leaders are asking the public to use caution around the site and to be on the lookout for any workers.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Daryl Stansberry (left) Miles Moss (right)
Police arrest pair in shooting that injured 11 near Southern; sources say shooter still at large
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says

Latest News

I-10 East near College Drive
Investigators, coroner respond to incident on I-10
Man dies after stepping into path of 18-wheeler, investigators say
Two people were injured -- one critically -- when an Amtrak train collided with an SUV just...
2 people airlifted from Amtrak-SUV crash just south of Amite
A pedestrian was hit by an 18-wheeler truck on Thursday, October 20, officials say.
18-wheeler hits pedestrian, officials say