Hammond man killed in crash, authorities say
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened late in the evening on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Authorities say Brandon Whittington, 30, was killed during the crash on I-55 at the Hwy. 51 interchange in Tangipahoa Parish. They added that Whittington veered off the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed into a tree around 9:45 p.m.
According to Louisiana State Police, Whittington was properly restrained but was pronounced dead on the scene. They added that impairment is unknown. Police say they took a toxicology sample from Whittington for analysis.
Investigators say the crash remains under investigation.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.