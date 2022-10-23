Hammond man killed in crash, authorities say

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened late in the evening on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Authorities say Brandon Whittington, 30, was killed during the crash on I-55 at the Hwy. 51 interchange in Tangipahoa Parish. They added that Whittington veered off the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed into a tree around 9:45 p.m.

According to Louisiana State Police, Whittington was properly restrained but was pronounced dead on the scene. They added that impairment is unknown. Police say they took a toxicology sample from Whittington for analysis.

Investigators say the crash remains under investigation.

