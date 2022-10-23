Facebook
ESPN’s College GameDay to broadcast in Jackson for SU vs. Jackson State matchup

Southern Jaguars
Southern Jaguars(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WAFB) - ESPN’s College GameDay has announced the show will broadcast from Jackson, Mississippi for the Southern University versus Jackson State game.

Southern and Jackson State are set to take on each other on Saturday, Oct. 29. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

The Jaguars dominated their homecoming game against Virginia Lynchburg with a score of 51-7. Click here for more on the game.

