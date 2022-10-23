ESPN’s College GameDay to broadcast in Jackson for SU vs. Jackson State matchup
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WAFB) - ESPN’s College GameDay has announced the show will broadcast from Jackson, Mississippi for the Southern University versus Jackson State game.
JACKSON STATE, WE’RE COMING TO YOUR CITY‼️— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 23, 2022
The epic HBCU rivalry matchup between @GeauxJags and @GoJSUTigersFB is up next! pic.twitter.com/MuT86mfg6Q
Southern and Jackson State are set to take on each other on Saturday, Oct. 29. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
The Jaguars dominated their homecoming game against Virginia Lynchburg with a score of 51-7. Click here for more on the game.
