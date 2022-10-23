ESPN’s College GameDay to broadcast in Jackson for SU vs. Jackson State matchup

JACKSON, Miss. (WAFB) - ESPN’s College GameDay has announced the show will broadcast from Jackson, Mississippi for the Southern University versus Jackson State game.

JACKSON STATE, WE’RE COMING TO YOUR CITY‼️



The epic HBCU rivalry matchup between @GeauxJags and @GoJSUTigersFB is up next! pic.twitter.com/MuT86mfg6Q — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 23, 2022

Southern and Jackson State are set to take on each other on Saturday, Oct. 29. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

The Jaguars dominated their homecoming game against Virginia Lynchburg with a score of 51-7. Click here for more on the game.

