Dry weather continues, next rain chance Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After one of the driest Septembers on record, October has been equally dry for Baton Rouge with only less than a tenth of an inch thus far. Today will be another dry, but beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 23 (wafb)

Tonight will be mostly clear with overnight lows near 60. The next cold front is on the way, making it’s way into our area on Tuesday. This will give us our best chance of rain of the entire forecast, 50% chance of showers/storms.

Behind the front, we’ll clear out for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 70s and lows in the lower 50s. This front won’t give us quite the winter blast as we had last week.

As for the tropics, we’re mainly quiet except for one area with a low chance of tropical development. In the extended forecast, there will be a few small chances of rain towards the following weekend, but we should clear it out in time for a nice Halloween forecast.

