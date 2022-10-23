Couple wanted in Arizona, Nevada killings found dead

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a couple wanted in connection with murder cases in Arizona and Nevada has been found dead in a desert area southeast of Kingman.

Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives say the bodies of 26-year-old Hunter McGuire and his girlfriend, 32-year-old Samantha Branek, were found lying next to each other Friday with gunshot wounds to the head.

Lake Havasu City police say it appears McGuire shot himself, but it’s unclear if Branek’s wound was self-inflicted. The county medical examiner’s office will determine an official cause of death.

Authorities say the couple was being sought in connection with a double homicide in Kingman on June 28.

They say McGuire also was considered a suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman Monday in Las Vegas.

