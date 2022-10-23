Facebook
BR prepares for 2022 Fifolet Festival filled with Halloween events

The festival includes a pub crawl in downtown Baton Rouge, a costume ball, a 5k race, the Fifolet Halloween Parade, and a brunch.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Organizers are preparing for the 2022 Fifolet Festival in Baton Rouge.

The festival includes a pub crawl in downtown Baton Rouge, a costume ball, a 5k race, the Fifolet Halloween Parade, and a brunch.

Below is a schedule for the events taking place during the festival:

  • Pub crawl: 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27
  • Costume ball: 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28
  • Fifolet 5k: 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29
  • Fifolet Halloween Parade: 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29
  • Brunch: 10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30

The Fifolet Halloween Parade will be led by the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, according to organizers. Volunteers will push grocery carts and college non-perishable canned foods.

For more details on the 2022 Fifolet Festival including a more detailed schedule of events, click here.

