BR prepares for 2022 Fifolet Festival filled with Halloween events

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Organizers are preparing for the 2022 Fifolet Festival in Baton Rouge.

The festival includes a pub crawl in downtown Baton Rouge, a costume ball, a 5k race, the Fifolet Halloween Parade, and a brunch.

Below is a schedule for the events taking place during the festival:

Pub crawl: 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27

Costume ball: 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28

Fifolet 5k: 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29

Fifolet Halloween Parade: 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29

Brunch: 10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30

The Fifolet Halloween Parade will be led by the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, according to organizers. Volunteers will push grocery carts and college non-perishable canned foods.

For more details on the 2022 Fifolet Festival including a more detailed schedule of events, click here.

