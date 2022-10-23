Facebook
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in St. Helena Parish

By Kamren Phillips
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
St. Helena, La. (WAFB) - The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Saturday, Oct. 22.

According to officials, the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Calmes Road around 3:50 p.m.

Reports show one man was killed, and another was injured.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 225-222-4413 or Tangi Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.

