Southern University hosts annual homecoming ahead of the big game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University’s annual homecoming parade brought much of Baton Rouge together for a Saturday filled with football, floats, and fun.

Alumni and community members from near and far joined in on the celebration.

For Trey Fluellen, homecoming is about showing university pride so that the next generation can continue the Jaguar legacy.

“I went to Southern; my fiancé went to Southern, and my kids possibly will go to Southern,” said Trey Fluellen, a Southern University graduate.

“The crazy part is I didn’t go during school; this is my first time coming. So, this is really big for me to come and enjoy the parade because I didn’t get to during college,” said Fluellen.

Mrs. Bell is also a graduate of Southern University. She has been a faithful homecoming parade attendee since the 1960′s. She is grateful to see so many generations return to campus.

“I have enjoyed the parade today. It is one of the best ones that I have went to in many, many years,” said Rosay Bell.

Bell looks forward to next year and the years to come.

“Homecoming is all about, you can associate with so many friends and good food and good entertainment. We just had really good entertainment,” said Rosay Bell.

