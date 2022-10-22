Southern University hosting several 2022 Homecoming weekend events

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University has several events planned for the weekend of Homecoming 2022.

Festivities begin with the Homecoming Parade at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. The parade will begin at Harding Boulevard and Rosewood Street. From there, it heads north on Harding before turning right on Scenic Highway. The parade will then make another right onto Scotland Avenue before wrapping up at Scotlandville High School.

Following the parade, the Jaguar Day Party gets underway at the A.W. Mumford Stadium lot. The event runs from 11 a.m. to kickoff.

The 2022 Homecoming Game kicks off at 4 p.m. at A.W. Mumford Stadium. The Jaguars are set to take on Virginia University of Lynchburg. General admission parking for the game will cost $20. Fans who purchase a general admission parking spot will be able to park in the back of campus near the Southern University AgCenter and the JS Clark Administration Building.

The campus is hosting a beautification event on Sunday, Oct. 23. The event runs from 8 a.m. to noon. Volunteers were required to register ahead of time by Thursday, Oct. 20.

