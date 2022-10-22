Nice, but warm this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate our regional weather pattern.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 22 (wafb)

Expect dry and nice conditions to continue through the weekend with more sun than clouds Saturday, and mostly sunny skies Sunday.

Highs will be in the low to mid-80s in the next few days, with not much rain. We have moderate drought conditions across the state, with very little relief in sight. Our next rain chance will be Tuesday into Wednesday with the next cold front. This front will not be as significant as the previous, we’ll have a 40% chance of showers/storms Tuesday, and a lingering 20% Wednesday.

In the extended forecast, we’ll dry up quickly again after the front, with no rain for the remainder of the work week. As of now, Halloween looks nice and dry.

