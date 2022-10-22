Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

At least 15 killed in bus-truck collision on Indian highway

Police said the bus was carrying at least 60 passengers when it rammed into a stationary truck...
Police said the bus was carrying at least 60 passengers when it rammed into a stationary truck that had just collided with another truck on the highway.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 2:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW DELHI (AP) — Police say a bus collided with a truck on a highway in central India, killing at least 15 people.

At least 40 others were injured in the accident, which occurred in the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh state late Friday.

Police said the bus was carrying at least 60 passengers when it rammed into a stationary truck that had just collided with another truck on the highway.

Most of the passengers were laborers traveling to their homes in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh to celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Two suspects arrested in connection with shooting near Southern University.
Police arrest pair in shooting that injured 11 near Southern; sources say shooter still at large
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says

Latest News

The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested two men on accessory after the fact charges in...
BRPD arrests 2 suspects in shooting near Southern University (Full News Conference)
FILE - Some of the IRS hires will be added to the ranks of sophisticated auditing teams that...
GOP campaigns against the IRS, vowing to slash its funding
FILE - Officers waited more than 70 minutes before confronting a gunman with an AR-15-style...
Texas state police fire first officer over Uvalde response
This satellite image taken at 10am ET and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Roslyn...
Hurricane Roslyn heads for weekend hit on Mexico’s coast