GAME NOTES: No. 7 Ole Miss vs. LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (5-2, 3-1 SEC) will look to build off their best offensive performance of the season as they take on No. 7 Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0 SEC) on Saturday, Oct. 22.

The Tigers scored touchdowns on their first six drives against the Florida Gators on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels has accounted for 16 touchdowns for the Tigers while completing 69.2% of his passes for 1,564 yards while adding 403 yards on the ground.

Kayshon Boutte is coming off his best performance of the season catching six passes for 115 yards.

The defense will be tasked with stopping a great Ole Miss run game that has two running backs over 600 yards rushing and they have 24 rushing touchdowns which is tied for the most in the FBS.

