Firefighters investigate arson on South 19th Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating an arson.

Officials say the fire began around 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, on South 19th Street near Louisiana Avenue in Baton Rouge.

Firefighters arrived to find the front half of the home engulfed in flames. Officials say crews brought the fire under control after entering through the back of the home.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department says there were no injuries reported.

Investigators say they believe the fire was set on purpose. Anyone with information that can help investigators in the case is urged to call the number (225) 389-2050.

