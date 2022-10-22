BRFD responds to storage shed fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a storage shed fire on Saturday, Oct. 22.

According to officials, the blaze broke out in the 300 block of Wingate Dr., around 2:30 p.m., and was under control just a little after 3 p.m.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find the detached storage shed. They were able to control the fire before it spread to the home, but the shed was a total loss, officials said.

Fire investigators were unable to determine the cause due to the complete damage to the storage.

No injuries were reported.

BRPD and EMS were also active on the scene.

