BRPD: One person hurt in shooting on West Roosevelt Street
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 22.
According to a spokesman with BRPD, the shooting happened on West Roosevelt Street around 10:10 a.m.
The victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, the spokesman added.
This is a developing story. Check back later for details.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.