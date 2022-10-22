BRPD: One person hurt in shooting on West Roosevelt Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 22.

According to a spokesman with BRPD, the shooting happened on West Roosevelt Street around 10:10 a.m.

The victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, the spokesman added.

This is a developing story. Check back later for details.

